Leading Customer Engagement Provider Continues to Expand Overseas

SessionM, the leading customer engagement platform, announced today that it has experienced high demand for its solution since announcing its expansion outside of the United States in March 2016.

"The enterprise brands we serve are global, and there's incredible opportunity for SessionM to help them scale their customer engagement efforts around the world," said Lars Albright, co-founder and CEO of SessionM. "At the same time, we're learning a tremendous amount about needs in specific markets through our conversations with new prospects across Europe and beyond. Having coverage in place with qualified and experienced people helps us better serve existing clients, while building new relationships."

To head the international growth effort, SessionM has hired Julien Flandrois, who will serve as sales director of EMEA. Most recently, Flandrois served as EMEA sales director at DoubleDutch, a leading provider of mobile engagement applications. Prior to DoubleDutch, he served as southern Europe sales director at Salesforce. SessionM has also hired Brett Gascoine as a sales director for the company's U.K. operations. Brett Gascoine most recently served as the head of sales for Conversocial, a cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver customer service over social media.

Flandrois and Gascoine will be instrumental in supporting SessionM's mission to help enterprises engage consumers with personalized and localized interactions across channels. The company was included in the May 2017 Forrester report, Vendor Landscape: Real-Time Interaction Management, cited among customer loyalty solutions that "address interactions across the customer life cycle to drive engagement and retention."

SessionM's strengths in orchestrating customer interactions, understanding behavior and increasing customer lifetime value are some of the greatest challenges organizations expect to face in the next two years. The company's customer engagement platform is equipped to meet those challenges by enabling enterprises to create a single actionable customer profile, deliver hyper-personalized campaigns across channels and increase customer LTV through next-gen loyalty marketing.

To learn more about SessionM and request a demo, please visit: https://www.sessionm.com/what-we-do/data-engagement/.

About SessionM

SessionM is a customer engagement platform empowering the world's most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.

