Rebates can cover up to 30% of the costs for buying and installing a residential or commercial PV system. The program is expected to enable the deployment or around 50 MW of solar capacity.

The government of the western Canadian province of Alberta officially launched yesterday the Residential and Commercial Solar Program, a $36 million solar rebate scheme that is planned to support the deployment of around 50 MW of PV power through 2019.

Under the scheme, homeowners are entitled to receive a maximum rebate of $10,000. This sum is expected to cover around 30% ...

