The Baikonur Solar project is planned for the Kyzylorda region. The project will be developed by Samruk Kazyna United Green Energy Ltd., which is also building two more 50 MW solar facilities financed by the EBRD.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed to co-finance the construction of another 50 MW solar park in Kazakhstan with a loan of up to $28 million.

EBRD said it has now signed a mandate letter for the loan, and that the letter outlines preliminary terms and conditions for the project.

The solar facility, named Baikonur Solar park, will be located in the Kyzylorda ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...