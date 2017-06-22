

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's business confidence dropped slightly in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The business sentiment index fell to 108.0 in June from 109.0 in May. The reading was above its long-term average of 100. The reading for May was the highest since June 2011.



Business managers were much more upbeat on general production prospects. The indicator for general production expectations climbed to 17 in June, the highest since June 2007, from 7 in May.



Meanwhile, the personal production expectations index dropped to 13 from 16.



Opinion on global order books improved slightly, while their opinion on export order books remained unchanged. The indicator for global order books came in at -3 and that for export orders at -2.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on their past activity has declined further, to 10 in June. Finally, most industrialists as in May considered that finished-goods inventories were below normal.



The overall business confidence edged up to 106 in June from 105 in May. The score returned to its highest level since the summer 2011.



