CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced it has signed an agreement with an unidentified major airline customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes, valued at more than $14 billion at list prices. The agreement also includes purchase rights for an additional 50 airplanes.



Boeing said the agreement will be reflected on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



