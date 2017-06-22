

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved in June after weakening in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 7.1 in June from 5.8 in May. In April, the score was 7.4.



Consumers' financial situation over the last twelve months strengthened to 5.6 in June from 3.6 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, their own financial situation for the next twelve months weakened to 12.3 from 12.7.



The index measuring consumers' view on the general economic situation of the country over the next year fell from 10.1 in May to 9.3 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX