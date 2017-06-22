The share capital of IR Favoritter A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 23 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



IR Favoritter A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).





ISIN: DK0060642569 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: IR Favoritter A/S ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 19.862 shares (DKK 19.862.000) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 890 shares (DKK 890,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 20.752 shares (DKK 20.752.000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 16,547 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRAFAV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131551 -----------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



