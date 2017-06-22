Pegasus Agriculture Estimates Global Hydroponics Market to Grow Exponentially

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus Agriculture Group: There has been a progressive integration of technology with agricultural practices that has seen significant improvements in conventional farming practices, yield quantities, and associated returns on investment. However, in the past decade there has been constant degradation of natural resources such as land and water. This along with several other reasons has led to an alarming need of switching to unconventional farming techniques, such as hydroponics, which does not depend on soil, fertile land, and water resources for cultivation.

A sub-segment of hydroculture, hydroponics is a method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solutions, in water, without soil. Hydroponic farming uses two main mediums to grow crops - solution culture and solid medium culture. This method of farming is a niche segment gaining popularity in urban and customized agricultural setups.

In recent years, several multinational companies are focusing on launching new products and facilities by investing in R&D activities. Additionally, partnerships and agreements with regional players are being carried out to expand the global presence of companies.

According to Market Research Future, the global hydroponics crop value is anticipated to grow to USD 27.29 billion by 2022 at an estimated CAGR of 6.39% from 2015 to 2022.

Further, the global population count is set to reach the 9 billion mark by 2050 with food resources depleting at a proportionate rate.

Advantages of growing Hydroponics

One of the major growth drivers for the Hydroponic industry is the documented higher yield in comparison to traditional agricultural techniques. Crops grow in a protected environment which cuts out practically all possibilities of crop failure. It allows crops to grow and flourish without heavy dependence on large masses of fertile land required in traditional farming. And most importantly, this method uses up to 90% less water as compared to conventional farming practices addressing a rising issue of water scarcity around the globe.

Pegasus Agriculture, one of the largest owners of Hydroponics in the MENA region has said "The global Hydroponics market is anticipated to grow exponentially as countries around the world recognise the need to practice green and more sustainable methods of food production given the steady depletion of natural resources. We continue to remain committed to innovation and technologically advanced farming practices thereby helping countries attain food security."

With increasing awareness on healthy eating along with a demand for fresh, local and organic produce, it is no surprise that the hydroponic method of food production is fast becoming one of the most sustainable ways of meeting demands and ensuring food security.

