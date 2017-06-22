

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mixed on Thursday as oil prices held steady in Asian deals after falling more than 2 percent overnight on worries over whether OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut.



China's Shanghai Composite index gave up early gains to end 8.76 points or 0.28 percent lower at 3,147.45 as the initial euphoria over MSCI's decision to include China's so-called A-shares in its emerging-markets index faded. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower at 25,692 in late trade.



Japanese shares extended losses from the previous session as the dollar edged away from a three-week high versus the yen. The Nikkei average dropped 28.28 points or 0.14 percent to 20,110.51, while the broader Topix index closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,610.38.



Takata Corp shares plunged 55 percent after reports that the struggling airbag maker will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday.



There is still a long way to go before achieving the inflation target of 2 percent, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said today. Further, risks have continued to be skewed to the downside, particularly those regarding developments in overseas economies and Japan's inflation expectations, he told business leaders in Aomori.



Australian shares rebounded from heavy losses in the previous session as iron ore futures rose and banks bounced back after two days of losses.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 40.30 points or 0.71 percent to 5,706 after losing as much as 1.6 percent the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 39.10 points or 0.69 percent at 5,742.30.



Mining giant Rio Tinto rose 0.6 percent to snap a seven-day losing streak, while rival BHP Billiton inched up 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals Group jumped 3.8 percent.



Gold miners Northern Star, Regis Resources and Evolution Mining rallied 2-3 percent after gold prices rose for a second straight session, supported by an easing dollar and flattening U.S. Treasury yields.



The big four banks rose over 1 percent each despite the South Australian government imposing its own bank levy, which will help it raise $370 million over the next four years.



South Korea's Kospi average rose 12.84 points or 0.54 percent to 2,370.37, led by gains in large-cap stocks. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1 percent on expectations that its second-quarter operating profit will surpass that of arch rival Apple.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 36.58 points or 0.49 percent to 7,563.69 after the country's central bank held interest rates at a record low for the fourth straight meeting, in line with expectations. Accounting software developer Xero rallied 2.9 percent after tech stocks scored big gains on Wall Street overnight.



The Taiwan Weighted rose half a percent. The country's unemployment rate increased marginally in May after falling in the previous month while the number of unemployed peopled remained unchanged from April, official data showed.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent, Malaysian shares were marginally higher and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.3 percent, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.1 percent.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as oil prices hit seven-month lows and a report showed home sales unexpectedly rose in May. The Dow dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched down 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent.



