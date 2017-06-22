New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on First North Denmark as per 23 June 2017. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion.



Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 35,538,707 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 960,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 36,498,707 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate: £ 0.357 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 -------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045.



First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636111