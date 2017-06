BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen in early European deals on Thursday.



The euro edged down to 123.84 against the yen and 1.1155 versus the greenback, from its early high of 124.43 and a 3-day high of 1.1178, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.10 against the greenback and 122.00 against the yen.



