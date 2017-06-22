"Road" with Sugon in Supercomputing Era - the New Generation of Three-dimensional Data Center "Silicon Cube" Moves towards Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2017, the annual ISC was grandly opened in Frankfurt, Germany. As one of the world's most authoritative high-performance computing conferences, ISC leads the future development trends of the global supercomputing industry. Global supercomputing enterprises vie for releasing innovative products and technologies on ISC.

As a leading enterprise of Chinese supercomputing, Sugon makes an appearance on 2017 ISC with many blockbusters to strengthen technical industry cooperation and exchanges between China and Europe by the state-of-the-art supercomputing technologies. This is an important measure by which Sugon positively responds to the national strategy of the "Belt and Road Initiative" and implements its enterprise globalization layout.

For the European market, Sugon launches Silicon Cube, the new generation of three-dimensional data center, which combines Sugon's latest research achievements in the fields of computer architecture, high-speed network, mass storage, resource scheduling, efficient cooling, etc. Compared with traditional data centers with such problems as long construction planning cycle, high construction cost, complicated O&M, low system utilization efficiency and poor data aggregation, Silicon Cube features modularization, greening, intelligence, high-density, etc.

Compared with traditional high-performance computers, Silicon Cube has more powerful network fault tolerance and unparalleled system expandability, making it suitable for large-scale parallel, gridding, multi-mode coupling, scientific calculation and simulation.

Sugon provides various cooperation modes to better meet needs of different users, including direct purchase of hardware and software products, joint construction through cooperation, sole investment and construction by Sugon for selling services, etc. Sugon hopes to promote the exchange of technologies and talents, and ultimately achieve win-win situation with European customers in the process of cooperation.

In 2017, Sugon plans to promote Silicon Cube to the European comprehensive universities, scientific research institutions and manufacturing enterprises. At present, Sugon has reached initial cooperation intentions with customers from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, Britain, Slovenia and other countries. As the first in Asia and the largest supercomputing enterprises in China, Sugon will accelerate the implementation of "cooperation and win-win" international strategy, and take new generation of information technologies as linkages, such as supercomputing, cloud computing, big data, to build a bridge connecting Chinese high-tech enterprises and the European market.