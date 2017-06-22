

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday for the ninth consecutive policy session.



The executive board of the Norges Bank voted to retain the key policy rate at 0.50 percent, in line with expectations. The previous change in the rate was a 25 basis points reduction in March 2016.



'The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and the balance of risks suggests that the key policy rate will remain at today's level in the period ahead,' said Governor Oystein Olsen.



Inflation was lower than expected and may continue to drift down in the months ahead, but increased activity and receding unemployment suggest that inflation will pick up, the bank said.



Policymakers said inflation expectations appear to be firmly anchored. Low house price inflation will curb debt accumulation, but it will take time for household vulnerabilities to recede, the bank noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX