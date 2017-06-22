New satellite constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency, ultra-secure, global network for mobility market expanding coverage moving to 5G

LeoSat BV, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit data communications satellites, has signed a Joint Statement with the European Space Agency (ESA) and 15 satellite industry leaders to collaborate on "Satellite for 5G".

ESA and the European space industry are joining forces to develop and demonstrate the added value that satellite brings in the context of 5G.

With data traffic predicted to increase almost 4 fold by 2020 to 4 ZB per year, one of the key challenges for the mobility sector is achieving scalable, flexible solutions for their expanding networks. Backhaul for mobile networks is crucial to ensure speed and capacity for data transportation from distributed network sites to the network core. Now with the new developments in satellite constellations, next generation low earth orbit systems such as LeoSat can provide the guaranteed level of connectivity, resilience and security required by 5G for significant sectors of industry.

As part of an ESA "Satellite for 5G initiative" foreseen over 2018-2020 and beyond, ESA and the European space industry will work together on:

5G service trials, including satellite capabilities, with a focus on selected sectors targeted by 5G, so called "Verticals", such as transport, media entertainment, and public safety;

transversal activities in the areas of applications development, standardisation, resource management aspects, interoperability demonstration campaigns, and supporting technologies;

outreach activities.

The Joint Statement advocates for further convergence between European industry and institutions on 5G, which will also be re-iterated at the ESPI-ESA Conference on "Space and Satcom for 5G: European Transport and Connected Mobility" on 27 and 28 June 2017. The Joint Statement was signed by Magali Vaissiere, ESA Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications, and representatives from 16 satellite operators, service providers and manufacturers.

Mark Rigolle, CEO, LeoSat BV, said: "Data volumes are exploding. By the year 2020, about 1.7 megabytes of new information will be created every second for every human being on the planet. With the enormous uptake in data usage, this will have a lasting effect on the satellite industry and we see next generation satellite networks such as LeoSat as key for 5G development. With the mobility market capacity hungry, expanding its coverage and moving to 5G, LeoSat can offer a clear path to growth by providing the benefits of global coverage, high-speed, low latency and rapid deployment". ENDS

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. www.leosat.com

