Dassault Systèmes Partners with AVIC to Found a Sino-French Industry Joint Innovation Center

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) today announced the signing of a contract to establish a Sino-French Industry Joint Innovation Center that will operate across the complex system lifecycle specific to the aviation industry and its entire industrial chain.

The signing of this cooperation agreement is another major step forward since the signing of an MOU by the two parties in March of this year. Dassault Systèmes and AVIC will strive to make the center a major pillar of the "Made in China 2025" and "Industrie du Futur" cooperation framework through sustained investment by both companies. The Sino-French Industry Joint Innovation Center will be located in the China Aviation Industry Science and Technology Park of Zhongguancun, Beijing. As of now, both China and France have completed the Innovation Center's top-level design.

The center will focus on leveraging resources from both companies to create an innovation ecosystem spanning industry, academia, researchers and users. It will facilitate the introduction of advanced digital technologies to transform the traditional design-manufacture-test model into a new design-virtual synthesis-digital manufacture-physical manufacture model, making it possible to create innovative environments such as immersive experiences (VR+AR), dynamic simulation, additive manufacturing, and multi-robot advanced manufacturing. The center will serve as an incubator for innovative technologies to be used by China's manufacturing industry, helping to guide and drive China's industrial transformation.

Dassault Systèmes is a leading global supplier of 3D design software with strengths in the Aerospace Defense industry. Its solutions are extensively used by the top 20 aircraft manufacturers in the world, including Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Cessna Aircraft and their primary contractors. Dassault Systèmes' solutions have been used by China's aerospace industry for nearly 30 years to help drive the advancement of its domestic aircraft sector, and Dassault Systèmes' CATIA suite of applications has become an essential fixture at Chinese aircraft manufacturers.

With nearly 30 listed companies and over 500,000 employees, AVIC is a key partner for Dassault Systèmes in China. AVIC has very strong R&D capabilities, with an advanced scientific research system consisting of 33 research institutes including the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment (CAE), a large team of academics and nationally recognized experts, many national key laboratories, and leading science laboratories.

In their nearly 30 years of collaboration, Dassault Systèmes and AVIC have extensively applied software technologies to China's aviation product development and manufacture chain, and have built an expertise center and a sector for product lifecycle management (PLM) technology support and services.

The founding of the Sino-French Industry Joint Innovation Center marks yet another milestone in the ongoing efforts by both companies to deepen their partnership in new ways. Both companies leverage Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to jointly build and promote integrated solutions for the complex lifecycle of aviation products that incorporate on-demand development, system architecture and design, engineering modeling and simulation, virtual testing, and digital manufacture.

"The Experience Economy ushers in a new industrial revolution in the Aerospace industry with the emergence of highly modular, connected, and smart production environments, as well as new business models based on fast interaction with users. This 3DEXPERIENCE Center will be a leading incubator of a future manufacturing paradigm, innovative industrial solutions, and new skills for the engineers of tomorrow, leveraging Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE innovation platform," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Our objective is that it will advance the future industrial development plans of both countries, and successfully become a key component of their new industrial cooperation framework."

Mr. Zhang Xinguo, deputy general manager of AVIC, said: "The complexity of aviation systems is growing exponentially, and traditional document-based system engineering can no longer handle the challenges of such complex systems. System engineering model-based continuous development will be a key driver in the transformation of the development model used in China's aviation industry. I hope that the founding of this joint innovation center can leverage Dassault Systèmes' global leading solutions to explore a set of innovative methodologies and best practices that will fuel innovation and development within China's aviation industry."

About AVIC

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) was founded on November 6th, 2008 through the restructuring and consolidation of the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC ?) and the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC ?). We are centered on aviation and provide complete services to customers in many sectors from research and development to operation, manufacturing and financing. Our business units cover defense, transport aircrafts, helicopters, avionics and systems, general aviation, research and development, flight testing, trade and logistics, assets management, finance services, engineering and construction, automobiles and more. We have over 100 subsidiaries, nearly 27 listed companies and more than 450,000 employees. In 2016, AVIC ranked 143th among the newly published Fortune Top 500 enterprises.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides businesses and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation and expand the possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. Dassault Systèmes delivers value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

