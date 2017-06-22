MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced a new Redis Enterprise Pack for Pivotal Cloud Foundry®, one of the world's most powerful cloud-native application platforms. This integration automates management using BOSH, and allows Pivotal Cloud Foundry customers to deploy Redis Enterprise as a data microservice within their platform, enabling users to build highly responsive applications without having to separately manage a Redis Enterprise cluster.

"This is a huge opportunity for enterprises running the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform to deploy, manage, and scale Redis Enterprise clusters via the Cloud Foundry® BOSH interface," said Yiftach Shoolman, CTO of Redis Labs. "Through this integration, we're able to support a range of use cases, including high speed transactions, high velocity analytics, job and queue management, fast data ingest and highly available session store that developers need for next-gen applications."

Redis Enterprise Pack with BOSH support enables seamless capability for Pivotal Cloud Foundry customers, including the ability to provision a Redis Enterprise cluster, add or remove nodes from the cluster and easily manage scaling of compute resources.

Redis Labs previously released a service broker on Pivotal Network which allowed users to take advantage of highly available, automatically scaling Redis Enterprise technology with Pivotal Cloud Foundry. Now users can take full advantage of the BOSH integration for complete application lifecycle management.

Redis Enterprise enhances Redis open-source with a technology layer that makes scaling effortless and transparent to the user. Redis Enterprise also adds unmatched resilience, with high availability that protects against every failure scenario and is benchmarked to recover within seconds without losing data. BOSH unifies release engineering, deployment, and lifecycle management of large-scale cloud deployments.

"The launch of the Redis Enterprise Pack for Pivotal Cloud Foundry is really a game-changer. BOSH support takes previous solutions a step further, enabling full management of Redis Enterprise clusters from within Cloud Foundry's unified interface," said Joshua McKenty, Vice President, Global Ecosystem Engineering at Pivotal. "In the words of the late Steve Jobs, having BOSH's lifecycle management coupled with the power of Redis Enterprise is just 'insanely great.'"

The Redis Enterprise Pack with BOSH is available now on the Pivotal Network. For more information, visit our blog.

