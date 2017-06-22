Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size Worth $17.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalerythropoietin (EPO) drugs marketis expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as CKD and cancer resulting in anemia is a major growth driver of this market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



According to the statistics published by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, over 3 million people are affected by anemia every year and this number is expected to increase over the forecast period. This showcases the need for erythropoietin-stimulating agents in the coming years.

Introduction of novel drugs and their cheaper biosimilar formulations with enhanced efficacy and cost-effectiveness is also expected to serve this industry with lucrative opportunities. For instance, development of numerous biosimilars in the European market is expected to gain traction and increase their usage rates, owing to associated benefits such as less time required for approval, cost-efficiency, and enhanced therapeutic effect.

Companies are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for development of innovative molecules and discovering new therapeutic areas for existing drugs. For instance, in April 2016, Sandoz received approval from the European Commission for use of its biosimilar Binocrit in nephrology indications, thereby extending the therapeutic area of its product portfolio.

Moreover, many of the industry players in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific are involved in the development of new biosimilars. For example, Biocon's subsidiary Syngene International entered into an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to extend their drug discovery and development program in India. This enables Biocon to enhance its erythropoietin drugs portfolio. Expected product approvals in the coming years are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market Analysis By Drug Class (Biologics, Biosimilars), By Product (Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa, Others), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/erythropoietin-epo-drugs-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The biologics segment is declining over the forecast period owing to patent expiration of branded biologics and introduction of biosimilars in the market

The patent for Aranesp (darbepoetin-alfa) will expire in 2024 in the U.S. and is expected to provide numerous future growth opportunities for new market entrants

Epoetin-alfa held the largest share of product segment owing to its early introduction in the U.S. market and patent protection

Epoetin-omega and epoetin-zeta are anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to associated benefits such as longer half-life and enhanced therapeutic effects

Use of erythropoietin drugs for treatment of renal diseases held a dominant share as of 2016 owing to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases

The Asia Pacific regional industry for erythropoietin-stimulating agents is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

regional industry for erythropoietin-stimulating agents is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period Industry participants are focusing on the discovery of new therapeutic areas for existing drugs and development of cost-effective biosimilars, thereby increasing R&D activities for the development of erythropoietin drugs.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antiseptics-and-disinfectants-market



Cancer Therapeutics And Biotherapeutics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-therapeutics-biotherapeutics-market



Breast Cancer Drugs Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/breast-cancer-drugs-market



Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-inflammatory-peptides-market

Grand View Research has segmented the erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market on the basis of the drug class, product, application, and region:

Erythropoietin Drugs Drug class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Biologics Biosimilar

Erythropoietin Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Epoetin-alfa Epoetin-beta Darbepoetin-alfa Others

Erythropoietin Drugs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cancer Hematology Renal Diseases Neurology

Erythropoietin Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com