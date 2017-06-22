

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 21-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,683,043.95 10.8763



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,445,271.88 14.476



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 784,757.41 17.3803



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,603,706.79 16.8049



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 21/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,631,464.48 9.8244



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2425000 USD 23,824,945.76 9.8247



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,376,220.85 13.2357



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 295,104.04 14.0526



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,215,865.26 16.9814



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,616,186.41 17.1383



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,678,940.28 11.9916



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 56,627,748.28 17.9771



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,453,586.45 19.48



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,630,254.61 17.8651



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,561,863.97 14.7346



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 21/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,479.36 15.0704



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,340,252.93 16.1476



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,348,720.18 18.7322



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,335,125.87 16.5612



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,889,243.10 10.7829



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,310,154.73 18.7138



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,945.16 18.9341



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,743,582.37 18.9743



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 21/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,224,536.11 17.1975



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,224,394.65 17.1968



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,681,474.26 14.1759



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,369,997.17 17.8257



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,168,348.56 15.2552



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,223,226.18 10.3719



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,175,788.50 18.1281



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,307,727.60 15.2274



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 243,257.66 16.2172



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,634,016.91 5.749



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,359,948.34 18.8158



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,039,176.64 15.9873



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,843,687.41 14.1822



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,589,987.23 17.7396



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,639.39 18.9775



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,723,651.85 19.0957



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,229,723.51 18.9338



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX