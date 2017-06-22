

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell again on Thursday as depressed oil prices added to investor worries about inflation and the outlook for global growth at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy.



The benchmark DAX was down 43 points or 0.34 percent at 12,730 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Lenders Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell about 1 percent each amid weakness in U.S. Treasury yields.



On the economic front, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union offers 'an opportunity to strengthen Germany as a business location and, in particular, the financial center Rhein-Main,' the German Finance Ministry said in its latest monthly report.



