The City Veterans' Network today announced that they will be partnering with the new Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre for this year's City Veterans' Network Gala Dinner which will be held on Thursday 9th November at the iconic Imperial War Museum in London.

The DNRC is a new facility, providing the best possible care and clinical rehabilitation for seriously wounded members of the Armed Forces. Construction has already started on the site and once operational in 2018, it will provide neurological and complex trauma care and a full suite of rehabilitative facilities together on one site, bringing benefits that will make it unique in the world. The facility is being funded by charitable donations with a target of £300m to build the new Defence establishment which will be a 21st century successor to Headley Court (which opened in the 1940s). Approximately £260m has already been raised and the charity is now on the final push to meet the target hence the involvement of the City Veterans' Network to help make it happen.

The DNRC site is the Stanford Hall Estate near Loughborough. The site is approximately four times the size of Headley Court, located strategically in the Midlands with excellent connectivity, and was chosen following a comprehensive site selection process. The DNRC was the brainchild of the late 6th Duke of Westminster who set it in motion but sadly died in 2016.

Holly Butcher, Director of Fundraising for the DNRC, said "The new Defence National Rehabilitation Centre being built at Stanford Hall is going to change lives, deliver the best in clinical care and make a huge difference to how we look after people who have experienced serious injury. Right now, we're raising the £40m we need to complete the build for the Defence facility and are extremely grateful for the generous support of the City Veterans' Network. We're nearly there but are asking people to dig deep to help get us to our £300m target."

The annual dinner, now in its 3rd year, will see 300 guests, including celebrities, members of the Armed Forces and senior executives from across the City join together at the Imperial War Museum, for an evening of fine dining, live music, from regimental bands, exclusive military-themed prizes and demonstrations from serving members of the armed forces. Proceeds from both ticket sales and the auction will be donated to the DNRC.

Jim Cowles, EMEA CEO, Citi and City Veterans' Network Patron, said "Citi is both proud to be a leader in the employment of military veterans and also a supporter of military charities. Citi and the City Veterans Network are honoured to be supporting the DNRC at this year's dinner; the remarkable facility will transform the lives of servicemen and women who have been injured while fighting for their country."

The City Veterans' Network was formed in 2014 as an umbrella group to bring together the veterans networks that exist within firms across the City and Financial Services in the UK. Their aims are to encourage the employment of ex-servicemen and women as well as reservists in the City; share best practice as employers; act as a point of contact for the MoD in the City; and raise funds for service charities.

Additional information may be found at www.cityvetnet.uk/annual-dinner

More details on the DNRC at www.thednrc.org.uk - the website contains aerial footage and a wide range of information about the Defence facility (currently under construction and due to be handed over to the MoD in summer 2018) as well as the complementary National facility which has outline planning permission and on which a decision is currently being sought. For more on the potential of the 'N', please see https://www.thednrc.org.uk/whats-happening-on-now/we-are-exploring-the-opportunities-for-the-nation.aspx

