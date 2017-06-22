Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2017

Akastor ASA will publish its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday July 13, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. CET.



The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.



The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Live webcast link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=58376374 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=58376374)

Dial in details:

Local - USA +1 719-325-4756

Local - UK +44 (0)330 336 9105

Local - Norway +47 21 00 26 10

Confirmation Code: 9920611

The complete Q2 report and presentation will be available at www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com/) and www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).





For further information, please contact:



Tore D. Langballe

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Mob: +47 907 77 841

E-mail: tore.langballe@akastor.com (mailto:tore.langballe@akastor.com)

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





