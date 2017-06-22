

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Thursday as falling oil prices sparked concerns about the future pace of inflation and global growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 32 points or 0.60 percent at 5,242 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Banks continued to move lower, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling between 0.7 percent and 1.8 percent, after the U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to almost 10-year lows on Wednesday.



Vinci lost about 1 percent on a Bloomberg report that the construction firm is weighing an offer for a controlling stake in Paris airport operator ADP.



Energy giant Total SA shed nearly 2 percent after Brent crude futures plunged below $45 a barrel for the first time since November on supply worries and amid doubts over OPEC's ability to balance supplies.



In economic releases, France's manufacturing confidence dropped slightly in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The headline index fell to 108.0 from 109.0 in May even as business managers remained much more upbeat on general production prospects.



