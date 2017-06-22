NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Business consulting practice, S2E Consulting Inc., announced today that it launched StraightTalk, a professional blog devoted to the advancement of business architecture. Authored by long-time business architecture practitioner, educator, and industry thought leader, Whynde Kuehn, StraightTalk combines the latest discourse on the topic of business architecture, coupled with years of professional experience gained at leading Fortune 500 enterprises.

Business Architecture is the "blueprint" or design of an organization used to provide well understood explanations of its capabilities, end-to-end value delivery, information, and organizational structure, including connections to strategies, initiatives, and other business perspectives. The design is used to align the organization's strategic objectives with execution. Whynde Kuehn comments, "The mission of StraightTalk is all about condensing a lot of information about the topic of business architecture into plain-spoken, engaging summaries. We are passionate about advancing the discipline globally and it starts with shared knowledge." StraightTalk's readership includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Western Europe, China, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Mozambique, and Malawi.

The blog targets aspiring, new business architects as well as experienced practitioners. For novices, StraightTalk surveys information quickly and logically, with complete and easy-to-understand terminology. Veteran business architects are able to align their knowledge with the latest thinking. Response to the publication has been favorable: "I pay close attention to communication styles and effectiveness, and [StraightTalk] is outstanding," remarked Pete C. "[StraightTalk] is rich with good information. The segments are short and easy to read. Thank you for the reference documents, where I can continue at my own pace," said Casey G. Additional information on StraightTalk is available at bit.ly/about-straight-talk.

