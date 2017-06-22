RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Canvas, the leading mobile platform that empowers business to automate how work is done and do more with their data, is adding more people power to its dynamic workforce, increasing the number of Canvas employees to more than 100 people in 2017.

Canvas has experienced substantial growth over the past 12 months as thousands more companies underwent digital transformations, quickly replacing their outdated, inefficient business process and expensive paperwork. Canvas' strategic partnerships such as those with Verizon in the U.S. and Globe in the Philippines have added further fuel to the company's expansion.

This rapid gain in customers has led to some impressive statistics:

The Canvas cloud-computing platform is used by companies in 70 countries. This includes:

- Over 6,000 business users

- 30 Fortune 500 clients

They have replaced more than 35 million paper forms -- enough paper to wrap around the Earth two times.

Throughout this growth, Canvas has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75. In this measure of the strength of a company's customer relationships, 50 (on a scale of -100 to +100) is considered excellent.





"This is a very exciting time for Canvas as we accelerate past key milestones and metrics representative of the most successful SaaS businesses. We have some very exciting new partners launching with Canvas in 2017 that will fuel further expansion," said James Quigley, CEO and co-founder of Canvas. He added, "Attracting new talent is a key success factor and being recognised as one of the best places to work in Washington D.C. area has helped, especially for millennials who find a natural fit with our unique culture."

