Omnicom Media Group Agencies Stand Out At Cannes

OMD Named Media Network of the Year

Hearts & Science Is Only Multiple Gold Winner in Media Category

PHD Takes Cyber Grand Prix

CANNES, France, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), marked its first year with three agency networks in competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with all three earning top accolades.

The stand-out in group of stand-outs was OMD Worldwide, which was named Media Network of the Year after winning one Gold, five Silver and five Bronze lions and earning 14 shortlists in the Media Lions category.

Competing at Cannes for the first time, sibling Hearts & Science was the only network to earn two Gold in the media category; and its finally tally of earned took two Gold, one Silver and five shortlists from only 14 entries translated to an entry-to-shortlist conversion rate of 30 percent, and a 60 percent shortlist-to-win conversion rate.

PHD rounded out the winner's circle with multiple wins outside the Media category, including a Gold in Print and the Cyber Grand Prix.

OMD's Network of the Year Win

OMD's 11 Media Lions were awarded for work across a broad spectrum of client categories - including, automotive, food & beverage, non-profit, retail, and technology - and all regions across the globe, including:

An Excellence in Media Planning GOLD LION awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "NO ONE SHOULD HAVE NO ONE" (AGE UK)

awarded to for "NO ONE SHOULD HAVE NO ONE" (AGE UK) A Use of Real-Time Data SILVER LION awarded to OMD SINGAPORE for "Restaurant Capacity Based Advertising for McDelivery" (MCDONALD'S)

awarded to for "Restaurant Capacity Based Advertising for McDelivery" (MCDONALD'S) A Data Driven Targeting SILVER LION awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "No One Should Have No One" (Age UK)

awarded to for "No One Should Have No One" (Age UK) A Cars & Automotive Products & Services SILVER LION awarded to OMD Dubai for "Camelpower Automotive" (NISSAN)

awarded to for "Camelpower Automotive" (NISSAN) A Media & Publications SILVER LION awarded to OMD UK for "Channel 4 Paralympics" (PARALYMPICS CHANNEL 4) Silver Lion

awarded to for "Channel 4 Paralympics" (PARALYMPICS CHANNEL 4) A Use of Integrated Media SILVER LION awarded to OMD UK for "Channel 4 Paralympics" (PARALYMPICS |CHANNEL 4)

awarded to for "Channel 4 Paralympics" (PARALYMPICS |CHANNEL 4) A Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform BRONZE LION awarded to OMD USA for "Serena Match Point" (GATORADE /PEPSICO)

awarded to for "Serena Match Point" (GATORADE /PEPSICO) A Use of TV BRONZE LION awarded to OMD DOMINICANA |for "Equalitv International Women's Day" (LA SIRENA)

awarded to |for "Equalitv International Women's Day" (LA SIRENA) A Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform BRONZE LION awarded to OMD USA for "Super Bowl Drones Half Time Show" (INTEL)

awarded to for "Super Bowl Drones Half Time Show" (INTEL) A Use of Other Screens BRONZE LION awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "Spring Waitrose" (WAITROSE)

awarded to for "Spring Waitrose" (WAITROSE) A Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "Buster the Boxer" ( JOHN LEWIS )

Hearts & Science Outstanding Inaugural Year

Hearts & Science scored with a campaign that had already been voted a favorite of Super Bowl viewers, and earned the following awards at Cannes for the 14 month-old agency:

A Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform GOLD LION for " Bradshaw Super Bowl Stain "(TIDE| P&G |)

GOLD LION for " "(TIDE| P&G |) A Use of Events GOLD LION awarded to Bradshaw Super Bowl Stain (TIDE/P&G)

GOLD LION awarded to (TIDE/P&G) An Excellence in Media Execution SILVER LION for Bradshaw Super Bowl Stain (TIDE/P&G)

Outside of the Media category, PHD took the Cyber Grand Prix (partnering with Droga 5) on the humorous and inventive "Did you mean MailChimp?" campaign that took variations on the name of the email marketing provider and used them as inspiration for a series of films and interactive executions.