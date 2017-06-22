Slurry Pump Industry Analysis Global Market Sales, Production, Share, Future Trends and 2021 Forecasts at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Slurry Pump Industry report analyses the current market trends, drivers and inhibitors impacting the Slurry Pump Market. The report outlines the evolution of Slurry Pump market by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2021. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Slurry Pump market through to 2021, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band.

A slurry pump is a type of water pump intended for use in situations where solids are accidentally or intentionally suspended in water. Slurry pumps are widely used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry in many industries such as Gold, Silver, Iron ore, Tin, Steel, Coal, Titanium, Copper, Mineral sands, Lead and Zinc. Various other industries include Molybdenum, Electric Utilities, Oil Shale, and Water & Sewage Utilities, Building areas, Sand & Gravel, Tobacco and Agriculture (hog, poultry).

The report displays the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales; revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016. This report focuses on the Slurry Pump in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers - Metso, Weir Group, ITT Goulds Pumps, Grundfos, Flowserve, KSB, Tsurumi Pump, EBARA Pumps, Xylem, Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump, Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump, LEO Group, Excellence Pump Industry, and Schurco Slurry.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Horizontal slurry pumps, Vertical slurry pumps and Submersible slurry pumps.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Mining and Mineral, Construction, Metallurgy & Chemical Industry, Pulp and Paper, Power generation

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Slurry Pump market.

Chapter 1, Describe Slurry Pump Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, Analyse the top manufacturers of Slurry Pump, with sales, revenue, and price of Slurry Pump, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 4, Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Slurry Pump, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, analysed the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 9 and 10, Shows the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;

In Chapter 11, Slurry Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;

Chapter 12 and 13, Described Slurry Pump sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

