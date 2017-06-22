RedBite Solutions Launches itemit - The World's Simplest Asset Management Software

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

itemit is the simple asset management software that makes keeping track of critical business assets and home inventory easy. Cloud based, with iOS and Android apps and an Enterprise web portal that all sync seamlessly, the itemit app allows for complete asset management anytime, anywhere and even offline. itemit uses QR codes and RFID tags to monitor assets as they move between multiple sites.

Built by the team at RedBite Solutions, itemit has been created by a group of asset management experts, with knowledge and experience of advanced asset management systems that spans more than a decade. As a result, itemit understands the complexity of advanced network and inventory management systems and yet is the simplest asset management software available on the market.

itemit is designed to be a convenient and affordable replacement for managing assets in Excel that allows users to reap the benefits of decentralised and collaborative asset management. The itemit app is free to download and allows users to track the last-known whereabouts of their assets by using QR and RFID asset tags. Teams can see at a glance where their items were last, who had them and when.

itemit offers all of the functionality one would expect from a modern day mobile application, such as adding photos, attachments and comments, viewing items on a map and fully-backed up, cloud-based data storage as standard.

itemit isn't just for businesses, it is ideal for anyone that wants to track and manage any number of items. Currently being used to help families move house and to organise the garages and attics of the busy homeowner, the itemit app offers a simple, free solution for keeping track of household items and records.

Dr Alex Wong, the CEO of RedBite Solutions says "We believe that simple, intelligent and affordable asset management should be readily available to everyone - whether that's small businesses, collectors or home-owners. That is why we created itemit - for the lean small business owner to track critical assets, for wine enthusiasts to manage their wine cellars and for busy families to keep track of all their precious belongings".

One of itemit's clients is Action Dry - Absorbeez and according to the Manager, Lewis, "Itemit has proven to be a cost-effective, low-maintenance way to keep track of equipment. It was the only software we trusted to accurately allow us to see the locations of equipment on demand without paying a fortune. It has saved us a lot of time."

itemit Enterprise, which is a complete asset management solution for teams, offers a 14-day free trial with plans starting from just £29.99 per month.

itemit is powered by the team at RedBite Solutions, a company headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Founded in 2006, RedBite is a spin-out company from the University of Cambridge that has undertaken asset management projects with Boeing, the United Nations, Sony and Rolls Royce, to name a few.

