Lahti, Finland, 2017-06-22 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 JUNE 2017 at 1:00 p.m.



RAUTE CORPORATION - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Mustakallio, Elle Position: Closely associated person



(1): Closely associated person Name: Mustakallio Mika Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Raute Oyj LEI: 743700G00629V99PE435



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700G00629V99PE435_20170622105836_4 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-06-21 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009004758 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 22,00000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 22.00000 EUR



FURTHER INFORMATION: Arja Hakala, Chief Financial Officer Potential call requests to Ms. Arja Hakala through: Eija Salminen, Group Executive Assistant, tel. +358 50 3801517



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.