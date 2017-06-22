Brilent Inc.: Brilent Named an IDC Innovator in Talent Discovery

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilent Inc., a leader in enterprise recruiting solutions using artificial intelligence (AI), has been named an IDC Innovator in Talent Discovery according to a new IDC report, IDC Innovators: Cutting Edge Tools for Talent Discovery, 2017 (Doc # US42224917, June 2017).

IDC Innovators (http://www.idc.com/promo/innovators) reports present a set of vendors that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model.

"Brilent is among one of the few organizations successfully bringing artificial intelligence to talent acquisition in an area it needs it most: candidate prospecting. While Brilent's technology is advanced, their solution is both simple and powerful - resulting in significant impact to advertising and sourcing ROI," the report's author, Kyle Lagunas, said. "Brilent's transparency and simplicity goes a long way to alleviating concerns about the viability of AI solutions in recruiting, and helps recruiters become more comfortable trusting the insights AI tools are about to quickly generate and deliver."

Concise and accurate insights about candidates are critical as companies place increasing demand on recruiters to find and hire the best talent. Large staffing and recruiting departments face the challenge of having massive candidate databases, and limited methods for keeping their data clean, updated and searchable. Brilent consolidates their data, and keeps their candidate data updated automatically. The best candidates are then surfaced immediately with every new role.

Brilent becomes the first place recruiters look when new jobs open. Just ask Tony Le, Sr. Director of Global HR Operations & Talent for IAC Publishing. "Brilent has significantly slashed the time for searching and screening candidates. Instead of taking a week or more to get candidates to hiring managers, it's now often days," said Le in a recent interview with SHRM, the leading independent professional association for human resources.

"The battle for talent will continue to intensify but manual search and review of candidates can only take you so far," said Garry Ma, CEO of Brilent. "We believe that AI and big data are powerful tools to help organizations hire better and faster. Our mission is clear: make hiring the right people simple and painless. We have come far but have much more to accomplish. We are honored to be recognized by IDC as an IDC Innovator in Talent Discovery."

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors - under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Brilent

Brilent is a Silicon Valley based SaaS company that applies the latest technologies in AI and data science to help companies automatically identify the highest-value candidates for their open jobs. The company was founded in 2015 by data science leaders from Facebook and Microsoft. For more information, visit www.brilent.com (http://www.brilent.com/) or email info@brilent.com (mailto:info@brilent.com).