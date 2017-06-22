'Cloud Factory' From itelligence Offers Implementation Methodology for ERP Solutions

BIELEFELD, Germany, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

itelligence AG, one of the world's most successful consulting firms specializing in SAP® software, announced today that is once again proving its leading position within the SAP partner ecosystem by opening a global Cloud Factory. The global Cloud Factory offers a standardized methodology for the implementation of ERP solutions in the ERP Cloud. For companies venturing into this new world, itelligence offers solution portfolios based on the well-established SAP Business ByDesign® solution as well as SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. SAP S/4HANA Cloud is SAP's next-generation cloud ERP suite that allows both transactional and analytics data to reside in one system, providing users with real-time data analysis.

Cloud Factory and the delivery model

The Cloud Factory from itelligence offers a globally consistent delivery method, including program and project management for the definition and creation of the function scope as well as the change management plan. The function scope can be controlled from regional hubs and adapted to the customer's needs. Use of standardized methodology and tools contributes to fast and efficient implementation. The combination of proximity to the customer and standardized delivery from the Global Factory can provide customers with outstanding benefits. For example, itelligence helps ensure that customers around the world will use their ERP systems according to identical quality standards, whatever their size or complexity.

Among itelligence customers, CIOs particularly appreciate the so-called 2-tier ERP approach. Besides the group head office, the model is also ideally suited to equip foreign subsidiaries and offices with integrated, agile and flexible ERP solutions within a short space of time.

Uwe Bohnhorst, COO, itelligence AG: "The market for ERP systems from the cloud is set to double by 2020. We are in an excellent position to engage in this future business. By offering this new delivery methodology, we are showing our intention to remain one of SAP's most important cloud partners in the future as well. With the Cloud Factory, we are helping create a competitive advantage for our customers that we expect to have an enduring effect."

SAP Business ByDesign and SAP S/4HANA in the cloud

First made available in 2007, the SAP Business ByDesign cloud solution is tailored to companies with upto 1,500 employees and covers the areas of financials, human resources, logistics, sales & distribution, customer service and procurement. Since its launch, SAP has expanded the function scope of SAP Business ByDesign continuously and now also aims its cloud solution at the professional services, wholesale and discrete manufacturing sectors.

The SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution, introduced in February 2017, is aimed at larger companies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud is based on the tried-and-tested SAP HANA® platform and forms the basis for new developments for SAP S/4HANA in the on-premise version.

Safe way to embark on digitization

With the Cloud Factory, itelligence now offers its customers a global delivery model that provides a fast and pre-defined path into the cloud. Using ERP from the cloud, companies of all sizes can benefit from the fast update cycles of cloud technology and, at the same time, from itelligence AG's years of sector-specific expertise in the integration of the SAP product palette. And that applies to the SME sector as well as for the international subsidiaries of global companies.

itelligence - innovative SAP partner

Only recently, at the most important SAP congress of the year, the SAPPHIRE NOW® held in May in Orlando, Florida, USA, itelligence NTT DATA Business Solutions won two SAP Pinnacle Awards: itelligence was named SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies and Digital Marketing Momentum Partner of the Year. Yet another award presented by SAP Hybris in March 2017, honoring itelligence as SAP Hybris® Partner of the Year, underlines the close relationship between the two companies and the contribution that itelligence AG makes to the success of new technologies in the market.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 6,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services, SAP-certified provider of hosting services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 777.9 million.

