FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Media to Sponsor Exclusive VaynerSports Event

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") will be a sponsor of the "VaynerSports Annual Celebrity ESPY's Kickoff Party" on Monday July 10, 2017. The Company's participation in this event is a lead-up to the highly anticipated "FanDom Sports App" launch, which formally takes place at midnight, on July 11th.

Hosted by football legend Peyton Manning, this year's ESPN ESPY Award Show will yet again, after 25 years, bring together top influencers in sports and entertainment to honor athletic excellence. Pre-award show kickoff parties of this caliber will allow FanDom Sports Media to leverage VaynerSports' talent network of athletes and industry executives to introduce this influential audience to the FanDom Sports App. This lends to the significant synergy of both FanDom Sports Media's and VaynerSports' dedication to help strengthen athlete brand recognition off the field, particularly by enhancing social media profiles. VaynerSports' dedication to helping their athletes strengthen their brand recognition off the field goes hand-in-hand with FanDom Sports' goal of aggregating, curating and producing sports-fan engagement content.

Justin Giangrande, Executive Vice President of VaynerSports, explains that, "VaynerSports is excited to include FanDom Sports as a sponsor of our Annual Celebrity ESPYs Kickoff Party this year, and view it as an excellent opportunity for FanDom Sports and their FanDom Sports App to gain exposure and brand awareness."

Blair Naughty, CEO of FanDom Sports notes that, "this fan-voted show is yet another example of the importance of fan engagement in the current sports and entertainment landscape. Being able to partner with the VaynerSports team for their ESPY event presents a rare opportunity to leverage their access of strong industry players, considering the company is spearheaded by Gary Vaynerchuck. We believe that this is just the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

About VaynerSports

VaynerSports is a full-service athlete representation and sports marketing agency that guides players through a variety of issues involving their professional career and building their personal brands. VaynerSports elevates the level of service beyond what any athlete has experienced in the industry so far, one client at a time.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

You may also visit the Company's website at http://www.fandomsportsmedia.com or contact us directly at info@fandomsportsmedia.com

On Behalf of the Company

"Blair Naughty"

Blair Naughty, CEO

For additional Information:

FanDom Sports Media Corp.

Strategic Communications & Corporate Development

Allen Ezer

Tel: 416-453-7798.

Email: allen@fandomsportsmedia.com

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements due to new information or events.

SOURCE: FanDom Sports Media Corp.