La Française de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), is pleased to announce the first production, in Northern France, of green power generated with gas captured in the former mining galleries before its release to the air.

Ahead of schedule, La Française de l'Energie (LFDE) has started generating green power with an installed capacity of 1.5MW in Lourches. The gas captured in the former coal mining galleries is converted into green power sold to EDF OA.

This gas to green power generation is sold under a 15-year guaranteed Feed-in Tarif providing stable annual revenues of over 650k€.

3 additional sites in Northern France have been installed and will start generating green power over the next few days. The installed capacity of its gas to green power activity will reach 9MW by 30th of June 2017 matching the electricity needs of a city of 40 000 people.

The rapid progress of its gas to green power activity confirms the innovative approach of La Française de l'Energie that focuses on providing an environmentally and economically competitive energy while saving hundred thousand of greenhouse gas emissions per annum.

With over 100 000 km of former mining galleries connected to coal seams releasing gas in Northern France, La Française de l'Energie enjoys a significant growth potential to capture a large volume of additional gas before its release to the atmosphere.

About La Française de l'Energie

La Française de l'Energie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialised in gas recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. La Francaise de l'Energie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label from Bpifrance.

More information on: www.francaisedelenergie.fr

