

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia corp (NOK) announced Thursday that the company and Infracapital, the infrastructure arm of M&G Investments, have won a tender from the government of Poland.



The contract is to design, build and operate advanced fiber optic networks to deliver broadband service to residences and schools in 12 under-served regions mostly in the northern and central parts of the country. The companies expect to sign an agreement for a 13th region in July.



These networks, based on Gigabit Passive Optical Network or GPON technology, will deliver speeds of 100 megabits per second or Mbps to more than 400 000 homes and approximately 2 500 schools.



Capital expenditure for the project is expected to be approximately €300 million.



