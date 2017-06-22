Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-06-29
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 750 +/- 500 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50 % 750 +/- 500
Settlement date 2017-07-03
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUN 29, 2017
Highest permitted bid volume: 750 SEK million
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON JUN 29, 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
