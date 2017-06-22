sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wentworth Resources Limited: Results of Annual and Special Meeting

 

PRESS RELEASE
                                                                                                   
22 June 2017

 WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
("Wentworth" or "the Company")

 Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and AIM (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on 22 June 2017 in London, United Kingdom.  A copy of the minutes of that meeting will be available on the Company's website, www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com/)

  

-Ends-

 

Enquiries:     
Wentworth Geoffrey Bury,
Managing Director		 gpb@wentworthresources.com
+1 403 993 4450
     
  Lance Mierendorf,
Chief Financial Officer

  		lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com
+1 403 680 8773
  Katherine Roe
Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations

  		katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com
+44 7841 087 230
Crux Advisers Investor Relations Adviser
(Norway)		 +47 909 808 48
  Carl Bachke

  		 
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
  Callum Stewart  
  Ashton Clanfield

  		 
FirstEnergy Capital Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
  Hugh Sanderson

  		 
FTI Consulting Investor Relations Adviser (UK) wentworth@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
  Edward Westropp
Kim Camilleri		  

 

About Wentworth Resources

 Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

 

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

 

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

 

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

 

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

 

Notice

Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 
170622 Announcement (http://hugin.info/136496/R/2115073/804760.pdf)


