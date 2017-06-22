$5.4 Billion Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market is expected to reach USD 5.40 billion by 2025

Increasing demand in tire manufacturing industry owing to the low rolling resistance and high wet grip offered by the product is expected to augment market growth

The growth in the solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the tire manufacturing industry on account of the low rolling resistance and high fuel efficiency offered by the product. Rising demand for vehicles in the developing economies has been a major contributing factor for the S-SBR industry growth.

Aftermarket tire sales have also been a major factor for S-SBR market growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of high-performance tires is likely to boost demand over the forecast period. In addition, tire labeling regulations in the countries including Japan, Korea and the European Union have bolstered the demand for S-SBR.

The tire labeling regulations introduced by the European Union with regards to information in terms of external rolling noise, fuel efficiency and wet grip of the tires coupled with rapid growth in demand for green tires are the most influential factors driving the demand for S-SBR in the region.

The solution styrene butadiene rubber market is highly undersupplied with respect to demand. Capacity expansions by the key players coupled with utilization of emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) manufacturing facilities for S-SBR production are expected to bridge the gap between demand and supply in the market.

