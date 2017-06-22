

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares retreated on Thursday as Brent crude futures slipped below $45 a barrel despite comments from Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh that OPEC countries were mulling over the possibility of further oil output cuts.



Meanwhile, a two-day meeting of the European Council gets underway in Brussels today, with British Prime Minister Theresa May expected to make her offer at the event over the status of European Union citizens living in the U.K.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 34 points or 0.45 percent at 7,415 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday.



Energy major Tullow Oil lost 1.6 percent, Royal Dutch Shell dropped about 1 percent and BP Plc shed 0.6 percent.



Miners also traded weak, with Glencore losing more than 1 percent.



Standard Life slid 0.7 percent as the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority cleared its 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management.



Chip designer Imagination Technologies Group soared 18 percent after the company, which is in dispute with Apple, has put itself up for sale.



Pharma group Shire rallied 2.5 percent after it secured FDA approval for its new long-acting ADHD drug.



