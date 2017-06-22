Co-founder of Upstream Marco Veremis becomes the Board's Executive Chairman

Upstream, the leading mobile commerce platform in high growth markets, has announced Guy Krief as its new CEO. Krief takes over from company Co-founder Marco Veremis, who is taking on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. The firm has also promoted Natalia Mila to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Guy Krief, CEO, Upstream, commented: "I am honoured to take on the role of CEO and continue to build on the amazing success Upstream has enjoyed over the years. Upstream has always been a strong partner for mobile operators, now seeking to seize the digital opportunity in emerging markets. We are launching innovative customer solutions and I am thrilled to be able to guide the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. I am looking forward to working with the team to take the company to new heights, built on the solid foundation put in place by Marco."

Marco Veremis, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "This appointment is a great privilege and I am excited that Guy is taking on the role of CEO. I very much look forward to working closely with him, and achieving many more remarkable things for the company."

Guy joined Upstream in 2004 and has worked in Product and Innovation roles. Before his appointment as CEO, he held the role of Chief Innovation Officer. He brings a deep understanding of the company's operations and a robust knowledge of the wider digital services landscape in emerging markets. Guy is also a co-founder of Persado, an Upstream spin-off company, which has developed into the leading provider of AI-generated cognitive marketing content. At Persado, Krief served as SVP of Product Innovation.

Upstream has also announced Natalia Mila as its new Chief Technology Officer. Since joining the company in 2008, as a software engineer, Natalia has served as Head of Engineering and Chief Architect. She brings more than 17 years of experience in enterprise software to the role.

Upstream is a leading mobile commerce platform, accelerating m-commerce in high growth markets. It is an award winning company, having been named a Ruban D'Honneur recipient at this year's European Business Awards. Upstream was recently also the recipient of 25 million Euros in growth financing from the European Investment Bank. Through its trusted relationships with 60+ operators, across 45+ high-growth markets, Upstream has access to over one billion consumers in high growth markets.

Upstream is a leading mobile commerce platform, accelerating m-commerce in high growth markets. Our software and infrastructure platform already enables 1.2 billion people to effortlessly receive and pay for the most relevant and affordable digital subscription services on their mobile devices. We have 80 million paying subscribers in 45+ countries, making purchases worth $237 million in 2016 alone and growing rapidly.

For mobile operators, we are a strong partner that leverages their unique assets to become key players in the mobile commerce space. For developers, publishers and service providers, we offer fast track access to 45+ high growth markets.

For more information, please visit www.upstreamsystems.com

