Global Electric Motor Sales Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electric Motor Sales Market Analysis By Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor, Hermetic Motor), By Power Output (Integral HP Output, Fractional HP Output), By Application (Industrial, Motor Vehicles, HVAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global electric motor sales market is expected to reach USD 155.3 billion by 2025

An electric motor is the most important component used in the manufacturing of Heating, Ventilating, and Cooling (HVAC) equipment, motor vehicles, and other home appliances. Currently, the demand for electric motors is gaining traction, owing to the technological advancements and advent of better insulation materials that have improved efficiency and operational life of the motors.

The market is further driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors, which are costly as compared to conventional motors. However, long-term environmental advantages, such as reduction in cost of energy consumed, offered by them outweigh their initial high cost. The demand for these motors can be ascribed to factors such as the rising fuel prices.

Improving standards of living and rising income levels are also anticipated to spur the production of motor vehicles and electronic appliances, globally. Additionally, the use of electric motors minimizes financial burden on governments and consumers by reducing the consumption of electricity. Owing to the aforementioned factors, these motors are estimated to witness a huge demand, mainly from industrial users, in the replacement market over the next few years.



The key players, including Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Ametek, Inc., Siemens, Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric Co., and Asmo Co., Ltd., dominated the global electric motor sales market in 2016



