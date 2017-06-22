The island country in the eastern Caribbean is preparing to host a 3 MW solar PV plant, its first utility-scale renewable energy project.

Determined to shift away from fossil fuels, the island nation of Saint Lucia is turning to solar energy for electricity generation, with a contract signed between electric utility St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) and Spanish engineering group Grupotec for a 3 MW solar project, located north of the Hewanorra International Airport at La Tourney, Vieux Fort.

Given the fact that diesel-powered generators currently account for over 99% of the island's electricity generation, the 3 MW project is expected ...

