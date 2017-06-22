Research and Markets - Next-Generation Firewall Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2022 - Driven by the Increased Adoption of BYOD & High Functionalities NGFW Solutions

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Next-Generation Firewall Market by Delivery Type (Hardware, Virtual, Cloud), Service (Professional (Consulting, Support and Maintenance, System Integration), and Managed), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size is expected to grow from USD 2.39 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.27 Billion by 2022, at CAGR of 12.3%.

The major growth drivers of the Next-Generation Firewall market include increased adoption of BYOD and IoT trend, the rise in internal and external threats, and high functionalities NGFW solutions. The NGFW market is segmented by solution type, services type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The NGFW market by solution includes hardware, virtual, and cloud-based solutions. The hardware (physical) segment in the NGFW solution market is expected to have the largest market in terms of size, during the forecast period. The market for services segment is growing as the individuals, SMEs, and large enterprises are concerned about the secured accesses to their networking devices. The professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the NGFW market during the forecast period, as more and more companies are adopting NGFW solutions and services to secure their business infrastructure from advanced threats such as, ransomware, APTs, zero day attacks, malware, and unauthorized accesses.

SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks on these enterprises as well as to deploy advanced security solutions by eliminating the traditional ones. However, the large enterprise's segment accounts for the largest share of the Next-Generation Firewall market in 2017.



NGFW solutions and services have been deployed across various industry verticals, including Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); education; energy and utilities; government and public utilities; healthcare; IT and telecom; manufacturing; retail, and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the government and public utilities vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.



