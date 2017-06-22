

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Norwegian Krone advanced against the euro in the European session on Thursday, after Norway's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged for the ninth consecutive policy session.



The executive board of the Norges Bank voted to retain the key policy rate at 0.50 percent, in line with expectations.



'The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and the balance of risks suggests that the key policy rate will remain at today's level in the period ahead,' said Governor Oystein Olsen.



The Norwegian Krone that ended Wednesday's trading at 9.5270 against the euro rose to a 2-day high of 9.4590. Continuation of the Krone's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 9.3 zone.



