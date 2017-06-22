NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 --



WHO: Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN, a leading pioneer of innovative recruitment technology

WHAT: Will present the webinar "The new frontier of talent acquisition. How to leverage Amazon & Waze technology for recruiting."

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT / 10:00 a.m. MDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE: Registration can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/Talentwebinar.

DETAILS: Many of today's top apps, including Amazon and Waze, rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to provide consumers with more personalized and ultimately, more productive experiences. During this webinar, Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN, will explain how that same technology can be applied to recruiting to help employers overcome common talent acquisition challenges. Maister will show how AI and decision intelligence support recruiting efforts by reaching and attracting a larger talent pool, in addition to honing in on candidates who are likely to be the best fit. Attendees will gain an understanding of how AI can save recruiters time, reduce bias and enhance diversity while increasing speed to hire.

Recruiters and HR professionals interested in learning how AI can help identify qualified candidates and improve hiring results are encouraged to attend this webinar. Additional information, including registration details, can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/Talentwebinar.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit: www.wcnsolutions.com.