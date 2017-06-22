ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it is expanding delivery retail options in the Atlanta area. Beginning today, June 22, 2017, Shipt members in Atlanta now have access to deliveries from Publix® and Kroger®. New members who join Shipt prior to launch can try the service for two weeks free of charge and will receive $25 off their first order.

"After seeing strong demand and positive feedback from our launch in Atlanta, we are expanding our services in order to bring Shipt members more options from highly-requested retailers," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Enlarging our coverage area and giving our customers additional ways to shop their favorite stores is a part of our mission to further simplify lives in the Atlanta area."

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members can shop the full selection of groceries and household goods offered at local Publix® and Kroger® stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service, visit Shipt.com/atlanta.

Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order and providing delightful service. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to work closely with local charities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in and around Atlanta. To kick off the launch and celebrate the hard work of some of Atlanta's most dedicated charities, Shipt will donate $10 for each membership sold prior to July 31 (up to $50,000) to the member's choice of the following organizations: the Atlanta Mission, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in 51 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Publix® and Kroger® stores, however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Publix® or Kroger®.

