WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will begin delivering groceries and alcohol from Lowes Foods to residents in the Winston-Salem area. Beginning on June 27, 2017, Shipt members will gain access to groceries, wine, and beer that they love from Lowes Foods and with the new partnership, Shipt will be able to deliver to more than 1.5 million households across North Carolina. For a limited time, customers who join Shipt will receive $50 off an annual membership.

"Partnering with Shipt provides an additional online shopping option to our loyal Lowes Foods guests," said Klaus Werner, Head of eCommerce and CIO at Lowes Foods. "By working with Shipt to deliver groceries, we are giving our guests access to the Shipt marketplace and grocery delivery service. As a family owned, local grocery retailer since 1954, we are very excited to continue to offer new and innovative shopping options to our guests in the Winston-Salem area."

Using the Shipt app, members will be able to access the full selection of grocery, beer, and wine items at Lowes Foods local stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt offers delivery times available as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance.

"Shipt is flourishing in Winston-Salem, and we're excited to bring groceries and alcohol from a hometown favorite to our members in the area," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Lowes Foods has been one of the most-requested delivery options from our Winston-Salem members since we launched. Our focus has always been on giving our members the best options for all their fresh groceries, and we know they'll be thrilled with the addition of this new option."

Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick their items from the requested grocery store. Shipt members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service, visit Shipt.com/lowesfoods.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

