Insitu' Announces High Accuracy Photogrammetry Payload for Broad Aerial Survey

COSTA MESA, California, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Insitu today announced the successful integration of a 50-megapixel camera into its ScanEagle' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for delivering High Accuracy Photogrammetric (HAP) aerial imagery. This new capability is part of Insitu's INEXA' Solutions, a comprehensive suite of remote sensing products and information delivery services for enterprise customers, particularly mining and oil and gas operations.

The HAP-equipped ScanEagle remotely surveys broad areas quickly, accurately, and safely - due to ScanEagle's proven Beyond Visual Line of Sight performance and Insitu's specialized direct georeferencing system, combined with the accuracy of the carefully selected, purpose-built 50-megapixel aerial camera.

Insitu has been a pioneer, performer, and leader in aerial and remote sensing solutions for more than 20 years, and since acquiring 2d3 Sensing in 2015, Insitu has continuously expanded its extensive computer vision capabilities, in particular, photogrammetry, to develop custom, autonomous, end-to-end solutions for customers.

Currently, to produce georeferenced data, mining and onshore oil and gas enterprises monitor broad areas using Geographic Information Systems (GIS), adding thematic layers into their analytical environments to make informed business decisions. To address that need, Insitu uses aerial remote sensing to collect, analyze, and deliver critical information to mine and extraction asset operators while avoiding any disruption in operations.

Compared to current photogrammetric payloads, Insitu's HAP payload dramatically decreases the aerial survey flight and processing time- allowing precise broad area survey, and the delivery of a georeferenced site Digital Surface Model (DSM). Insitu's HAP payload achieves this quick turnaround by taking many high resolution images and integrating them to make a broad-area view. This process produces fast, accurate orthomosaics, enabling the delivery of concise volumetric and stockpile measurements. The end goal is to deliver precise business knowledge to customers rapidly, enabling superior decision-making for business optimization, cost reduction, and enhanced safety.

"Insitu's INEXA Solutions suite of products and services can be considered a 'modular toolbox,' with state-of-the-art remote sensing products and services," said Jon Damush, Vice President and General Manager, Insitu Commercial. "We are dedicated to developing revolutionary capabilities going forward, by leveraging Insitu's technology experience and The Boeing Company's 100 years of aviation innovation."

About Insitu

Insitu is an industry-leading provider of information for superior decision making. With its headquarters in Bingen, Wash., and offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the company creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and understanding sensor data. We proudly serve the diverse needs of our global customers in the defense, government and commercial industries. To date, our systems have accumulated more than 972,795 flight hours and 120,416 sorties. Insitu is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

