Global Ventilation Equipment Market Pegged to Reach US$ 25 Bn in 2017 - PMR Report

NEW YORK, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its report, delivers key insights about globalventilation equipment market. In 2017, the global ventilation equipment market will reach US$ 25 Bn in revenues; by 2025 this number is estimated to reach nearly US$ 40 Bn, expanding at 5.5% CAGR.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683logo )

Air pollution levels have surged exponentially in the recent past, resulting into increased cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD). According to World Health Organisation (WHO), over 3 Mn premature deaths are reported each year caused by respiratory conditions. In addition, according to Nature Journal particle sizes PM 2.5 and PM 10 present in the air are inhaled deep into lungs, leading to incidences of strokes and heart attacks. Ventilation equipment renders removal of air pollutants and particles, improving ambient air quality in both industrial and commercial workspaces. Moreover, stringent government and environmental regulations have been implemented owing to growing concerns about health and safety of industrial work force. These factors are estimated to propel market growth.

Global Ventilation Equipment Market Report Overview@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/ventilation-equipment-market.asp

However, exaggerated marketing by new entrants has resulted into confusion among customers. Variety of options, sizes and prices offered by these players have been misleading customers in purchasing ventilation products. This is expected to spread mistrust and impede adoption of ventilation products, especially across developing economies, where absence of awareness about such products already persists.

Based on equipment type, air filter are expected to remain sought-after among end-users, followed by air purifiers. By 2025, demand for air filter in the market is projected to surpass 8,000,000 units, expanding at 5.3% CAGR in terms of volume. In addition, sales of axial fans are projected to exhibit second highest CAGR through 2025.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/ventilation-equipment-market/toc

" Industrial Application of Ventilation Equipment to Account for over 70% Market Share by 2025-end "

Industrial application of ventilation equipment are expected to account for over 70% share of the market value, with revenues pegged to reach nearly US$ 30,000 Mn by 2025. Robust adoption of ventilation equipment by manufacturing sector, catering to needs of commercial and residential sectors, is expected to drive demand for ventilation equipment from industrial application. In addition, non-industrial application of ventilation equipment is projected to witness highest CAGR of 6.1%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) will remain the largest market for ventilation equipment. Market in this region was evaluated at US$ 10,101.7 Mn in 2016; by 2025 it is estimated to reach US$ 20,000 Mn, expanding at 7.3% CAGR. Availability of cost-effective land and labor, coupled with surging construction rate and lifestyle of people is driving growth of the market in this region. In terms of value, North America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to exhibit parallel expansion at 4.5% CAGR through 2025. In addition, leading manufacturers are gaining a firm foothold in Western Europe, which in turn is estimated to drive market growth in Europe by 2025-end.

A sample of this report is available upon request @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16330

Key players identified in PMR's report include

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Takasago Thermal Engineering Co. Ltd.

Systemair AB

Totech Corporation Inc.

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Air System Components Inc.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Nuaire

CECO Environmental Corp.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Kruger Ventilation Industries Pte Ltd.

Airflow Developments Limited

Maico Elektroapparate-Fabrik GmbH

Schaefer Ventilation Equipment LLC.

Envirovent Ltd.

Manrose Manufacturing Ltd.

Stamm International Corporation

Zibo Lihua Ventilation Equipment Co. Ltd.

VES Andover Ltd.

Global Ventilation Equipment Market Report 2017-2025 is available for $4900 (Single User License) @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16330

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com