Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,456 Euro		+0,055
+13,72 %
WKN: A2ASGU ISIN: CA3197021064 Ticker-Symbol: 18P 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,33
0,39
21.06.
0,455
0,479
14:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COBALT ONE LIMITED
COBALT ONE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBALT ONE LIMITED0,08+25,00 %
FIRST COBALT CORP0,456+13,72 %