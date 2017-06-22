

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory fate inflation eased for the third straight month in May, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 1.8 percent climb in April. The measure has been rising since December last year.



The annual rise in May was largely driven by a 20.5 percent surge in prices of dairy products. The price index for Mining and quarrying grew 9.9 percent and those of energy products increased by 5.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, factory gate prices dropped 0.8 percent from April, when it decreased by 0.7 percent.



