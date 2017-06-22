Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK -- National Nonprofits Stand in Support of CEO Action for Diversity Inclusion Pledge Source: Per Scholas

NEW YORK -- MetLife Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Source: MetLife, Inc.

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Civic 50 Ranks UnitedHealth Group One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies Source: UnitedHealth Group

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bancorp Commits to Becoming an Environmental Leader By Announcing Bold Sustainability Goals Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

ZURICH -- RepRisk Data Incorporated into Ecolab's Water Risk Monetizer Source: RepRisk

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- New York High School Students Win 2017 U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize Source: Xylem Inc.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. -- Cigna Releases Fourth Annual Cigna Connects Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Cigna Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wells Fargo Donates $425,000 for Twin Cities Revitalization Efforts Source: Wells Fargo Company

ACCRA, Ghana -- Youth Innovate for SDGs Contest Will Award One Young African with $750 to Fund Innovative Initiatives for Children Source: Reach for Change Africa

HYDERABAD BENGALURU, India -- Wells Fargo India Solutions Team Members Raise Money for Chosen Beneficiaries Source: Wells Fargo Company

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty Releases 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Kimco Realty Corporation

NEW YORK -- American Express Announces Grant to the National Park Foundation to Capture and Share the History of Stonewall National Monument Source: American Express

